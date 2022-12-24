Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are now 36% off, only $178

Sony's flagship WF-1000XM4 earbuds are now available with a hard-to-miss discount. These earbuds, with an equally hard-to-remember name, are among the best wireless headphones with class-leading noise cancelation, built-in Alexa, excellent battery life, and more. Now you can get them for 36% less.

Here are the main highlights of the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds:

The new custom Sony V1 processor provides exceptional sound quality with LDAC codec and industry-leading noise cancelation.

Beamforming microphones with a bone-conduction sensor for precise voice detection and clear calls even in noisy environments.

The speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces the volume during conversations.

Eight hours of battery life with noise canceling plus 16 hours in the case.

IPX4 water resistance.

Wireless and fast charging (60 minutes of playback after just 5 minutes).

Multipoint connection with two devices. Supports iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS.

The Sony Headphones Connect app for Android and iOS.

If $178 is still too much, consider the more affordable Sony LinkBuds S. These earbuds have slightly less impressive battery life but still feature the Sony V1 processor and all of its benefits.

