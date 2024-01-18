Save 36% on Logitech Brio 500, now available for an all-time low price

Are you looking for a solid webcam with a decent price tag? If you want to elevate your video calls without breaking your wallet, check out the Logitech Brio 500, which is now available with a 36% discount for an all-time low price.

Logitech Brio 500 Full HD webcam with auto-frame - $83.30 | 36% off on Amazon US

The Logitech Brio 500 is a 1080p camera made for Windows and macOS (Linux is also supported, albeit with limited customization) with a few advanced features for a better video calling experience. The webcam can adjust the lighting to your environment and keep you in the frame when you move around, thanks to the auto-framing feature.

You can mount the Logitech Brio 500 using a built-in clasp with tilt support that lets you showcase something on your desktop without moving the camera. There is also a built-in privacy shutter support and two stereo microphones with noise reduction support—people on the other side of the call will see and hear you crystal-clear.

The Logitech Brio 500 provides extra customization via the Logi Tune app (available on Windows and macOS). It lets you switch the field of view, zoom in or out, update firmware, adjust colors and image resolution, toggle on or off auto-frame, and more.

If you need to work from extremely dark environments, check out Logitech's bundle that includes the Brio 500 webcam and LED streaming light with a built-in monitor stand. This bundle is now available for $133 (29% off).

This Amazon deal is U.S.-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

You can also check out Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find more tech deals. Also, visit our Deals section to see some of our previously published deals. Some of them are still relevant, so do not miss out.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.