Peacock will raise prices for new users just a few days before it streams the 2024 Olympics

The Peacock streaming service will be the best way to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics later this year in the US. Unfortunately, it will also cost more for its new customers to stream the massive sports event that will take place in Paris.

The Hollywood Reporter says that starting for new customers on July 18, the price for the ad-based Peacock Premium plan will go up $2, from $5.99 to $7.99 a month. The price for the ad-free Premium Plus plan will also go up by $2, from $11.99 to $13.99 a month. Annual prices for those plans will also go up for new customers on that date to $79.99 and $139.99, respectively. The 2024 Summer Olympics officially begins just 8 days later on July 26.

There are two pieces of good news. One is that existing Peacock customers won't get hit with these higher rates until August 17. Also if you sign up for an annual subscription now, or at least until July 18, you won't see a price increase until mid-2025.

Peacock's owners at NBCUniversal see this year's Olympics as a way to get a lot of new subscribers. In March, it revealed that the biggest new feature that will be a part of its coverage is Multiview. This will allow subscribers to watch four different Olympic events at once, on any of the streaming services' supported devices.

The catch is that Multiview won't give Peacock subscribers the choice of which events to watch; that will be handed by the streaming service as it will pick what it feels are the most exciting events that are happening at that time.

Right now, Peacock has 34 million subscribers, which is well below that of other major streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, NBCUniversal clearly want to see those numbers go up during the Olypmics coverage.