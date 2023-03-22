Get this Acer 31.5-inch 240Hz gaming PC monitor at nearly 50 percent off

You need a good monitor to handle your work but you need a great monitor to play high-end PC games. Right now, you can save money on a great PC game monitor, the Acer Nitro XZ320Q. You can purchase the monitor on Amazon for just $229. That's a huge 49 percent cut from its normal $449.99 price.

The 31.5-inch 21:9 screen has a 1500R curved display for an even more immersive gaming experience. Add to that, the Full HD (1920 x 1080) screen has a fast 240Hz refresh rate, which means very little frame rate tearing when you play games with lots of action. It also has a tiny 1ms VRB (Visual Response Time).

The Acer Nitro XZ320Q has very narrow bezels, and includes one DisplayPort and two HDMI ports. You can use the monitor's Display Widget software for switching through a variety of gaming and non-gaming display modes.

