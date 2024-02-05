Save big on this 57-inch Samsung gaming PC monitor that just hit a new all-time low price

The 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is one of the biggest gaming PC monitors you can currently buy. It launched in the fall of 2023 for $2,499. We have seen this monitor go down in price since the launch but now it's available at a new all-time low price right now.

At Amazon the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 mini-LED curved ultra-wide gaming PC monitor is available for $1,799.99. That's a big $700 discount from its MSRP.

This is a Quantum mini-LED monitor with a huge resolution of 7,680 x 2,160. It has an ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio, which means when you buy this display, it's basically the same as getting two 32-inch 16:9 UHD monitors. It also has a 1000R curvature for a more immersive gaming experience.

The Mini-LED hardware lets this monitor have 2,392 local dimming zones along with VESA DisplayHDR 1000 support for the best image quality. It also has a fast 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms (gray-to-gray) response time. Its support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro means you can expect little to no visual stuttering or tearing while playing high-end PC games. It also has a peak brightness level of 1,000 nits

The monitor includes two USB ports, HDMI 2.1 ports, and a DisplayPort 2.1 port so you can hook up your PC, game console, notebook, streaming stick, or other devices. It includes a built-in KVM switch and Samsung Multi View support for showing as many as four video sources on screen at once.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

