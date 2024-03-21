AMD just dropped 6-core Ryzen 7600X price to lowest ever thanks to free 1TB SSD combo

If you are a gamer and are on the hunt for a gaming PC, be it a desktop or something more portable like a laptop, you have a reason to be thrilled. Yesterday, we covered deals on AMD Ryzen 7000 and Nvidia RTX-powered Asus ROG and TUF gaming notebooks, which are still live.

Meanwhile, on the desktop side, the AMD Ryzen 7800X3D, the best gaming CPU on the planet, was also on sale for as low as just $351, but only for a limited time.

And for those who don't like AMD or wanted something cheaper that's still quite capable, Intel has some excellent discounts on its 12th Gen Core i7 parts that are selling for as low as only $200.

However, if you missed th Ryen 7800X3D deal and do not want to go for the Intel, you should definitely opt for the Ryzen 7600X deal which is currently on sale for the lowest price it has ever hit, thanks to free 1TB SATA SSD that you get with it.

The Ryzen 7600X is a hexa-core AMD chip based on Zen 4, and it competes with Intel's 12th Gen i7 parts, as well as 13th and 14th Gen i5 chips in gaming, and is also decent at productivity. The best thing is that you can always upgrade it later to a more powerful CPU, as AM5 will be around for a long time. And unlike AM4 CPUs, Ryzen 7000 parts do have an onboard GPU, though you'd still need an aftermarket cooler. A decent 240mm AIO or an air cooler would suffice.

Get the Ryzen 5 7600X at the link below:

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6-Core 4.7 GHz Socket AM5 105W Desktop Processor 100-100000593WOF

+

Team Group MP33 M.2 2280 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 with NVMe 1.3 3D NAND Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) TM8FP6001T0C101: $229 + $61.99 free (off) => $166.99 (Newegg US)

