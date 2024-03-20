AMD Ryzen 7800X3D limited time deal: Upgrade your gaming PC to its best with 3D V-cache

About a week and a half ago, we posted about the Ryzen 9 7900X3D, a 12-core processor, having dropped to its lowest-ever price of just $389. We believe it made the 7900X3D, the worst of the X3D bunch, a fantastic must-buy deal.

Unfortunately, despite people's reservations about the part, that deal dried up pretty fast as it seems buyers agreed with us.

AMD, however, is offering something even better, much better, especially if you are a gamer. That's because the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, the octa-core with 3D V-cache, has once again dropped to a great price of just $351 which certainly makes it worth considering (buying link towards the end of the article).

What makes the 7800X3D great for gaming is how the 3D V-Cache layout is on the chip. If you are not aware, AMD has opted for such an approach on its 7000X3D CPUs that one of the two CCDs (core complex dies) has the V-cache while the other does not. Each CCD has up to eight cores, and that means all the cores in the 7800X3D can dip their toes in the Level 3 or last-level cache (LLC).

Since games still tend not to utilize more than eight physical cores, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D remains the best gaming processor. Get the AMD Ryzen 7800X3D at the links below:

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D - Ryzen 7 7000 Series 8-Core 4.2 GHz Socket AM5 120W AMD Radeon Graphics Desktop Processor - 100-100000910WOF: $369 + $18 off w/ promo code SSDQA836 => $351, limited offer (Newegg US)

If you are looking for something portable that can also game, you can consider these Asus ROG and TUF gaming laptops which are at their lowest prices.

