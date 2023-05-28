SSD Deals: Get this cheapest super-fast Gen4 NVMe for PS5 that also comes with a heatsink

Solid state drives (SSDs) and most PC hardware, in general, have been selling for absolutely amazing prices lately. Recently, on the occasion of Amazon Gaming Week, Western Digital (WD) and Samsung offered, among others, the best discounts ever on some of their most demanded SSDs, both internal as well as external SKUs. And it is not just Amazon, Newegg too has been offering great discounts on these drives. In case you didn't notice those, they are still live on Amazon at the moment so grab them while the discounts last.

Also, in addition to those previous deals, in this article, we will cover more such deals including a really fast Gen4 SSD that comes with a heatsink too, and it is also not super-expensive, and more. We will also add options for more really low-budget ones too. Most of these NVMe SSDs are from Silicon Power which makes fairly high-quality SSDs. We have one from Corsair too. Get these deals at the links below. All the items listed here are either shipped and sold by Amazon/Newegg themselves, or by the manufacturer itself:

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon and Newegg Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.