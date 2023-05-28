iPhone 16 Pro screen sizes will be the largest ever, says analyst

Rumors surround Apple's iPhone 16 Pro models, which are expected to be released in 2024. Recent reports suggest that Apple will be enlarging the screen sizes of these upcoming devices, providing additional space for innovative features like the rumored periscope camera. And Mark Gurman has supported rumors suggesting that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will have bigger screens.

Multiple sources have indicated that the iPhone 16 Pro displays will be slightly larger than their predecessors, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro. Gurman suggests that the screens will grow by "a couple of tenths of an inch diagonally," indicating a subtle increase.

Also, leaker "Uredditor" tweeted the Pro and Pro Max models would have sizes of 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. A well-known analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, supported this claim, stating that the models would be slightly larger.

On the other hand, Apple's upcoming flagship iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models were expected to feature solid-state buttons for volume and power. However, a fresh survey by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests Apple will go for regular buttons instead due to "unresolved technical issues before mass production."

And the leaker said that iPhone 15 Pro will use a combination of the Power button + Action button to turn off the device or force restart it. The iPhone 15 series is due for release in the second half of 2023. Among various features, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have the thinnest bezels of all phones and a thinner camera bump.

Apple's revenue was $94.836 billion for 2023 fiscal second-quarter financial results. That was down compared to the $97.278 billion it got from the same period a year ago, but it still beat financial analysts' expectations. Net income was $24.160 billion, again down from the $25.010 billion in revenue from a year ago.

Sources: Mark Gurman, Ming-Chi Kuo (Chinese)