UK deals: Save up to 40% on 4TB 8TB Samsung 870 QVO SSDs today only on Amazon

Solid state drives (SSDs) have become essential for any high-performance PC. If you're looking to add more storage for games and media, today's an excellent day to pick up the Samsung 870 QVO internal SSD. Amazon UK has slashed the price by up to 40% off for huge savings.

This SSD offers sequential read speeds up to 560 MB/s and write speeds up to 530 MB/s, giving you fast load times and data transfers. The performance does vary based on your system's hardware, but with a SATA III (6Gb/s) interface, you'll get max read/write speeds on compatible systems.

With up to 8TB of storage capacity, you'll have plenty of room for all your games, media, applications, and more. The 870 QVO works with the latest and older SATA 3Gb/s and 1.5Gb/s interfaces, too, so it's universally compatible, though you will have lowered transfer speeds. The 870 QVO is QLC SSD which means it is cheaper than TLC variants though its endurance is slightly lower (360 TBW for 1TB model, 720 TBW for 2TB model, 1,440 TBW for 4TB model, and 2,880 TBW for 8TB model).

In the standard 2.5-inch form factor, it's designed for mainstream personal, business, and gaming use, giving you an overall solid-state drive that balances performance, capacity, and value.

For a limited time, the Samsung 870 QVO 2.5" SSD is on sale for an unbeatable price on Amazon UK.

