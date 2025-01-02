Upgrade your PC and Home speakers with Klipsch R-51PM, Edifier R1700BT deals

Recently, we covered a couple of Edifier active bookshelf speaker deals on R1700BT and R1280T. While the latter is no longer at its deal price, the former is still up for sale at just $125 and you can check it out in this article here.

Meanwhile, for those with higher budgets looking at better options, Klipsch is offering its R-51PM for the lowest price in six months (purchase link under the specs list below). This, like the Edifiers, is an active or powered bookshelf speaker system, which means the amplifier is already built-in (also called a plate amplifier) and thus, it will require no additional power.

The speaker features 5.25-inch woofers that go as low as 49 Hz when certain conditions are met. It also comes with a sub out option in case you want to hook it up to a subwoofer for more oomph in the sub-bass region.

The key specs of the Klipsch R-51PM are given below:

FREQUENCY RESPONSE: 68Hz - 21kHz

DYNAMIC BASS EXTENSION: 49Hz @ 35%

Volume MAX OUTPUT: 107.3 dB

TOTAL SYSTEM POWER: 120W Total System Power (240W Peak) 60W per channel cont. @

HIGH FREQUENCY DRIVER: 1” (2.5cm) Aluminum diaphragm compression driver mated to 90° x 90° square Tractrix® horn

LOW FREQUENCY DRIVER: 5.25” (13.3cm) copper spun magnetically shielded IMG woofer

CROSSOVER FREQUENCY: 1663 Hz (Passive)

ENCLOSURE MATERIAL: MDF

ENCLOSURE TYPE: Bass-reflex via rear-firing port

INPUTS Bluetooth® wireless technology Phono/Line analog (with switch and ground screw terminal) 3.5mm analog mini jack USB digital Optical digital OUTPUTS Single RCA line level output for connection to subwoofer



Get the Klipsch R-51PM at the link below (keep in mind that this is a lightning deal and may not last long):

Bonus deal:

Klipsch Heritage Wireless The Three II Tabletop Stereo in Matte Black: $159.99 (Amazon US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.