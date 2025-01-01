NETGEAR Nighthawk Dual-Band Wi-Fi 7 Router (RS200) has dropped to its lowest price

Amazon US is currently offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk Dual-Band Router (RS200) at its lowest price yet. The router leverages Wi-Fi 7 technology, delivering speeds up to 6.5Gbps, 2.4 times faster than Wi-Fi 6. It doubles the maximum bandwidth with support for 320MHz high-capacity channels. Additionally, it enables 20% more data transmission with advanced 4K QAM modulation.

Designed for high-demand environments, the router can handle up to 80 concurrent devices. Its antennas provide Wi-Fi coverage for up to 2,500 square feet, and the design has a smaller footprint for easier placement. A 2.5 Gig internet port supports multi-gig speeds with compatible fibre or cable internet plans. There are also 1 x 2.5 Gig and 3 x 1 Gig Ethernet LAN ports for fast wired connections.

Furthermore, the device includes built-in security features such as Advanced Router Protection, automatic firmware updates, and safety measures that are enabled by default. NETGEAR Armor offers protection against online threats and includes VPN functionality for added privacy. A 30-day trial of the security features is included.

The router can be set up and managed using the Nighthawk app. Keep in mind that this router is designed for use in the United States only.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Dual-Band Wi-Fi 7 Router (RS200): $199.99 (Amazon US)

