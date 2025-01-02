Get the ASUS Vivobook S 14 now with a $200 discount

Are you looking for a new AI-ready PC to start off the new year? If so, check out the ASUS Vivobook S 14 on Amazon right now to save 17% off its list price. Typically, you'd be paying $1,199 for this laptop, but the discount makes it just $999.99.

One of the main attractions of this laptop is that it's thin and lightweight, making it ultraportable. It is just 0.55 inches (1.4 cm) thick and weighs just 2.87 pounds (1.3 kg). It has a tough metal design for added durability, and the display can be pushed back to form a 180-degree angle.

This Copilot+ PC is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, which is capable of up to 47 NPU TOPS. It delivers quick AI processing, is power efficient, and delivers rich multimedia and enhanced gaming experiences. To get started with the AI features, just tap the Copilot key on the keyboard.

The display on the S 14 is called Lumina, and it offers smooth and vivid visuals with an ultrafast 0.2ms response time, 600-nit peak HDR brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. The sound should also be good with Dolby Atmos, Smart Amplifier, and ASUS Audio Booster.

Another nice feature on this laptop is the RGB backlit keyboard, which you can customize. Change the colors, the effects, and even the brightness levels. In terms of ports, you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a Micro SD card reader, HDMI 2.1, and a combo audio jack.

This laptop's processor features 8 cores at up to 4.8 GHz and 32 GB of RAM. This should cut through any tasks you throw at it. It has a 1 TB SSD which will deliver fast performance and has plenty of space for your documents.

Buy the Vivobook S 14 now for $999.99 (was $1,199.99)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.