Get this Windows Hello-compatible Lenovo 1080p webcam for just $44

For some reason, Windows Hello-compatible webcams are a rare occurrence these days, with most manufacturers focusing on other aspects of their cameras instead of biometric authentication. However, you are not left dead in the waters if you want to equip your PC with a webcam that can work with Windows Hello. This Lenovo 510 FHD webcam has all the hardware for biometric authentication, and the best part is that you can get it for just $44.17.

The Lenovo 510 FHD is a 1080p camera with dual microphones (they can pick up your voice from up to two meters or six feet distance) and a wide 95-degree field of view. It connects to your computer via a removable USB-C cable, plus its clasp has a standard tripod mount for more convenient placement.

The camera's best trick is Windows Hello facial recognition, which works thanks to IR lenses and LEDs, which allow you to securely log into your computer without using passwords, even in very dark rooms. At only $44, the Lenovo 510 FHD is one of the cheapest ways to make your PC Windows Hello-compatible.

The camera also has a convenient privacy shutter that you can slide in and out without any cumbersome caps or stickers over the lens.

Lenovo 510 FHD Webcam - $44.17 | 37% off on Amazon US

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.