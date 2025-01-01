Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Get this Windows Hello-compatible Lenovo 1080p webcam for just $44

Neowin · with 0 comments

A picture of the Lenovo 510 FHD webcam

For some reason, Windows Hello-compatible webcams are a rare occurrence these days, with most manufacturers focusing on other aspects of their cameras instead of biometric authentication. However, you are not left dead in the waters if you want to equip your PC with a webcam that can work with Windows Hello. This Lenovo 510 FHD webcam has all the hardware for biometric authentication, and the best part is that you can get it for just $44.17.

The Lenovo 510 FHD is a 1080p camera with dual microphones (they can pick up your voice from up to two meters or six feet distance) and a wide 95-degree field of view. It connects to your computer via a removable USB-C cable, plus its clasp has a standard tripod mount for more convenient placement.

A picture of the Lenovo 510 FHD webcam

The camera's best trick is Windows Hello facial recognition, which works thanks to IR lenses and LEDs, which allow you to securely log into your computer without using passwords, even in very dark rooms. At only $44, the Lenovo 510 FHD is one of the cheapest ways to make your PC Windows Hello-compatible.

The camera also has a convenient privacy shutter that you can slide in and out without any cumbersome caps or stickers over the lens.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.
Get Amazon Prime (or SNAP at 50% off), Audible Plus or Kindle Unlimited, free for the first 30 days.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Report a problem with article
Steam Awards 2024
Previous Article

Valve reveals Steam Awards 2024 winners following community vote

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment