SanDisk 18TB 12TB Professional G-Drive external hard disks hit lowest price

If you are in the market and are looking at professional-grade hard disk drives (HDDs) then you may want to have a look at SanDisk's G-DRIVE as a couple of its variants are currently on sale for their lowest prices (purchase links under the specs list below).

The discounts apply on the 18TB and the 12TB models come with a spindle speed of 7200 RPM and they promise to deliver 270 MB/s and 250 MB/s sequential speeds, for both reads and writes, respectively. To attain such speeds, they are connected using the provided USB-C cable to the USB 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps) USB-C SuperSpeed port.

In terms of OS compatibility, it supports Formatted APFS (Apple File System), macOS 11+ (Time Machine compatible) and Windows 10+ (via reformat). Both of them come with a three-year warranty.

Get the SanDisk G-DRIVE 18TB and 12TB at the links below:

SanDisk Professional 18TB G-Drive Project - External HDD, Thunderbolt 3, USB (10Gbps), 7200RPM Ultrastar Hard Drive, Up to 260MB/s Read - SDPHG1H-018T-NBAAD: $669.99 (Amazon US)

SanDisk Professional 12TB G-Drive Project - External HDD, Thunderbolt 3, USB (10Gbps), 7200RPM Ultrastar Hard Drive, Up to 250MB/s Read - SDPHG1H-012T-NBAAD: $521.99 (Amazon US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.