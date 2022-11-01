How to turn dark mode on and off on iOS, Android, and Windows

Hi, I'm Adam, I'm known as Warwagon on the forum. For the past 19 years, I've been operating my own computer repair business. In doing so, I deal with the average computer user on a day-to-day basis.

Every bit of information I provide for people, I do so with the lowest common denominator in mind. It's a common misconception that everyone who joins or browses a tech site is a techie. Some people are just looking for guidance. That is why for some, these tech tips may seem a bit too simplistic, but they are educational for others.

There is an option on the iPhone, Android and Windows called “Dark mode”, it’s a mode which gives every app that supports it a black theme, making it easier on the eyes as it isn’t so bright.

Some people leave dark mode on all the time, and in the case of the iPhone, some schedule dark mode to turn on at a certain time at night.

iPhone

Tap Settings

Tap on Display & Brightness

Here you can either enable dark mode to try it out or under “options” set a custom schedule to turn it on and off at a certain time of day.

Windows 11

On Windows, all you can do is switch your mode from light to dark. To do this

Click Start

Click Settings

Click Personalization

Click Colors

Windows 10

Click Start

Click Settings

Click Personalization

Click Colors

Here you can drop down “Choose your color” and set it to light or dark. Or you can mix and match them under “Choose your default windows mode” and “Choose your default app mode”.

Android

This one is a bit harder as every manufacturer may put it in a different spot.

For Pixel Phones

Tap Settings

Tap Display

Now set it to either light or dark.

Happy Computing!

If you learned something today, great! If not, maybe share your own tech tip in the comments below!