Windows gives you the ability to create folders to keep your files nice and organized. By default, Windows comes with some pre-made folders to organize your content: documents, pictures, videos, desktop, among others.

But did you know you can create your own folders to help keep your files organized?

Here is how to create a folder in Windows

Right-click in empty space within F﻿ile Explorer

in empty space within F﻿ile Explorer Click New

Click Folder

A new blank folder will appear. Now you can name it whatever you want.

You can also create a folder inside a folder, this is known as a sub folder. You can have as many sub folders as you want. It helps keep your files organized.

For instance, you might make a folder for called Bank and put the name of your bank inside of it.

Then you can make another folder called statements

Inside the statements folder you can create a folder for each year.

This allows you to step through the folders to quickly locate the document or file you are looking for.

Happy Organizing!

I'm Adam, I'm known as Warwagon on the forums. For the past 19 years, I've been operating my own computer repair business. In doing so, I deal with the average computer user on a day-to-day basis.

Every bit of information I provide for people I do so with the lowest common denominator in mind. It's a common misconception that everyone who joins or browses a tech site is a techie. Some people are just looking for guidance. That is why for some, these tech tips may seem a bit too simplistic but they are educational for others.