This handy Windows WSA monitoring and launch tool now available on Microsoft Store as well

Microsoft announced support for Android apps on Windows 11 back in June of 2021. Dubbed Windows Subsystem for Android or WSA in short, the company has been steadily introducing more and more useful features as well as improvements to the WSA. For example, this month, the WSA update version 2305.40000.2.0, added file sharing, drag and drop, copy and paste, and more new features. Likewise, a previous release brought in anti-virus support and RAM reallocation, among others.

For those that find the WSA platform useful, you may or may not be aware of a handy third-party utility software called WSA System Control. This app allows users to monitor the WSA status on their systems as well as launch the subsystem. The developer of the tool describes it as follows:

WSA System Control A simple tasktray application that allows you to monitor the WSA status as well as start/stop the subsystem. You can also launch the WSA Settings app, the Android Settings app and the Files app right from the menu. NOTE: Shutdown feature requires WSA running Android 13 or later.

The app received its latest update yesterday with version 1.0.2. The new version brings an updated app icon, a new About page, and it is now also available on the Microsoft Store. The release notes are given below:

WSA System Control v1.0.2 Updated app icon

Updated about page This is the first release to be made available on Microsoft Store. https://apps.microsoft.com/store/detail/9PFCTFQ8V8C3

The WSA System Control utility was released back in December last year. Since then, it has had a few major updates including this latest one. In some of the previous releases, the app added improvements like a reduced memory footprint, support for both x64 and ARM64 builds, updated Menu icons, and more.

You can download the tool from Microsoft Store (link above in the release notes section) or from the app's GitHub page.