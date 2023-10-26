Intel has a new app for boosting game performance in some new 14th Gen Core CPUs

Intel launched its new 14th Gen Core CPUs earlier this month, including the high-end i9-14900K processor which we have reviewed. As it turns out, Intel also quietly uploaded a new app in the Microsoft Store that could help boost the frame rates of at least two PC games with some of those new 14th-Gen Core chips.

The app is called Intel Application Optimization and it's based on an earlier app called Thread Detector. While the app is available to download from the Microsoft Store, the company also has a dedicated webpage that describes in general terms how it works:

The Intel Application Optimization determines and directs application resources in real time. This policy optimizes thread scheduling along with application threading for selected software titles and may improve performance for supported applications. System responsiveness may vary based on configuration and graphics card capabilities. Users can disable Intel Application Optimization through this software for all applications or on a per application basis if results are not as expected.

Intel says the app also lets users see which PC games can be optimized with its use. It also offers the option to disable specific games on the list by clicking on the “Enable/Disable Individual Applications” tab.

The app itself is supported only by Windows 11 and on PCs with these specific 14th Gen CPUs, at least for now:

Intel Core i9 processor 14900K

Intel Core i9 processor 14900KF

Intel Core i7 processor 14700K

Intel Core i7 processor 14700KF

The company notes that while the Application Optimization app can be installed on other PCs, only the ones with the supported CPUs will work to boost game performance.

Some users who have tried out this new app on the supported Intel CPUs have recorded big frame rate boosts. Reddit user "LightMoisture" claims that he recorded 339 FPS in Metro Exodus, and a massive 867 FPS in Rainbow Six: Siege. His PC had an Intel i9-14900K processor inside.

The really bad news is that Metro Exodus and Rainbow Six: Siege are currently the only two games that support the new Intel app. Hopefully, Intel will expand that list, and also expand the CPU support, in the future.