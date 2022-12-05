First AMD 7900 XTX leaked benchmark score is absolutely terrible vs Nvidia RTX 4090 & 4080

On November 3rd, AMD announced its RDNA 3-based RX 7900 series cards based on the Navi 31 die. The duo of cards in the form of the RX 7900 XTX and the 7900 XT come in at $999 and $100 less, respectively, to take on Nvidia's $1,199 RTX 4080 16GB model which is now simply called RTX 4080 as Nvidia killed or rather "unlaunched" the 12GB variant. The lesser 4080 is allegedly becoming the RTX 4070 according to tipsters.

Since then, AMD shared some more performance details on its RX 7900 series including benchmarks for the 7900 XT, and more digs at Nvidia. Using that data, we approximated the performance level of the upcoming Radeon RX 7000 and compared it against RTX 4080 and 4090.

In a nutshell, the estimated performance was exactly where you'd expect as the raster output of the 7900 XTX fell in between the 4080 and 4090, while in ray tracing, it was behind both the RTX 40-series GPUs.

These cards are due to be released in a week's time and today, we have the first leaked synthetic benchmark scores of the RX 7900 XTX. However, AMD fans will certainly be very disappointed as the 7900 XTX has seemingly put up very poor results. The leaked results come in the form of Geekbench results where Nvidia's RTX 4090 is a massive 143.6% ahead in the OpenCL compute test. Meanwhile, the main competitor of the 7900 XTX, the RTX 4080 is 65.5% ahead. The AMD GPU has managed 150,372 points.

As you can see in the images below, the test systems are very similar, almost identical, and both the systems were running a Ryzen 9 7950X CPU.

The Vulkan score of the RX 7900 XTX is also nothing to write home about. The XTX has put up 91,652 points, which is behind the RTX 3090 Ti, 3090, and also AMD's own RX 6900 XT and 6800 XT from the previous generation.

Of course, these are pre-release numbers so they may not mean much and the launch day results could be completely different. However, the data is scary, especially if you are an AMD fan or want competition in the GPU market. Let us hope the sample(s) tested here are just faulty engineering samples or the drivers are botched and the upcoming RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT are actually impressive.

Source: Geekbench (1), (2) via Benchleaks (Twitter)