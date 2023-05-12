AMD prepping RX 7600 to take on Nvidia RTX 4060, and it too might be overpriced

AMD is going to launch its third RDNA 3 desktop graphics card soon, following its RX 7900 series (7900 XTX and XT) reveal last year. While those were based on Navi 31, the upcoming RX 7600 will be based on Navi 33. Alleged photos of the Sapphire Pulse variant of the GPU have surfaced. Here is how the card looks (courtesy of VideoCardz).

Immediately one would notice that the Pulse RX 7600 is a 2-slot card, and it makes sense that cooler isn't over-engineered seeing how it will feature a single 8-pin power connector, similar to the RX 6600 Pulse. The packaging of the GPU is also pretty standard. The box suggests that the RX 7600 will also come with 8GB VRAM just like its predecessor.

Price is of course going to be the biggest factor for the RX 7600. AMD overpriced the 7900 XT by around $100 as it was launched at $899. However, the company has been forced to reduce the price due to poor sales and media reception. The GPU now often sells below $799, which is $100+ reduction in just six months.

However, sadly for AMD fans and consumers, Team Red might once again be making the same mistake. According to Cowcotland, the RX 7600 is allegedly priced at €349 at French retailers, which is roughly around US$329. If you remember, the RX 6600 too launched at $329 though back then, GPU cryptocurrency mining was massive, which led to shortages and higher prices.

For the purported MSRP of around ~$329, the RX 7600 is expected to offer performance similar to the often-overlooked RX 6700 10GB, though you are going to be getting 20% less VRAM, and that to for a similar price. So if you didn't care about power consumption, the 6700 10GB could be the better bet for you.

The RX 7600 is going to compete with Nvidia's RTX 4060, which will arrive after the 4060 Ti lands sometime at the end of this month according to media reports. The AMD RX 7600 will also be purportedly arriving around the same time as the RTX 4060 Ti, on May 25th. Hence, AMD hopes to have a head start at the $300-350 segment.

In terms of specifications, the RX 7600 will have 32 Compute Units (CUs) or 2048 Stream Processors, and the 8GB 20Gbps GDDR6 VRAM will be across a 128-bit wide interface. The memory bandwidth will add up to 320GB/s. It will have 32MB of Infinity (L3) Cache. The AMD RX 7600 is basically the desktop equivalent of the mobile RX 7600M XT, which was revealed at CES.