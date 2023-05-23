Microsoft Build 2023: How to watch, what to expect, and more

Microsoft Build 2023 is on the way. The annual developer conference of Microsoft is set to take place from May 23 to May 25 in Seattle, with online sessions, of course. This year's conference promises to be an exciting event for AI enthusiasts. Also, several enhancements are expected for Windows on Arm.

To access the conference virtually, you can register on the Microsoft Build website and explore the catalog. This allows participants to choose specific sessions they wish to tune into or even attend them for a complete Microsoft experience. The sessions will run throughout the day, starting at 9 a.m. PT.

One of the highlights of Microsoft Build 2023 will be the focus on AI. Microsoft has been making significant strides in AI development, particularly with Bing Chat. With this increased attention, Microsoft is expected to leverage the conference to announce various AI advancements.

In the weeks leading up to Build, Microsoft has been steadily introducing AI upgrades across its platforms. You can anticipate this trend to continue during the conference, with the potential release of features announced earlier in May, including plug-ins for third-party integrations like OpenTable.

On the other hand, Project Volterra marked the start of a major initiative by Microsoft to encourage developers to create Windows applications for the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The inclusion of sessions like "Optimize your apps for Arm" indicates that we can expect enhancements in the performance and compatibility of Windows on Arm devices.

It's important to note that Microsoft Build 2023 will not be centered around new hardware releases. While there may be brief mentions of Xbox consoles and Surface systems, we do not expect major hardware to be unveiled, such as the introduction of the Surface Pro 10.

For those eager to follow along with Microsoft Build 2023, the keynotes and Q&A sessions will be streamed live on YouTube.