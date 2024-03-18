The Amazon Luna cloud gaming service will soon offer access to GoG.com games

We have not heard a lot about the Amazon Luna cloud gaming service lately. Luna was first announced in 2020, and officially launched in 2022, but it has not received as much attention compared to Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming or Nvidia GeForce NOW.

However, things might be changing for the better for Amazon Luna fans. In a blog post today, the DRM-free PC digital game store GoG.com announced that its library of games will soon be accessible via Amazon Luna on multiple devices.

The blog post stated:

On Luna you’ll be able to play every game that you already own on GOG (and that is also available on Luna). There’s absolutely no requirement to purchase anything twice – you bought it once on our platform so it’s always yours, as always.

People can also purchase GoG.com games via Luna, and they will then also become available on their GOG Galaxy PC client as well for offline play. Features like cloud saves and achievements will also be available via Luna for any GoG.com-purchased game

Some GoG.com games are already available to play on the Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service. However, this announcement for support for Amazon Luna sounds like a much bigger expansion into cloud gaming for GoG.com. The blog post did not offer any info on when this new support for Luna will begin.

Amazon Luna is available for residents in the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. Luna apps are available on Amazon Fire TV-based smart televisions, along with some Samsung and LG smart TVs. It is also available for Amazon Fire tables, and it can be accessed via web browsers for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices. While some games on the service are available to play for free, an Amazon Plus subscription costs $9.99 a month so you can play more titles.