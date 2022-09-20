Amazon's annual hardware event has a date, 28th September

Amazon's annual hardware event has been scheduled for the 28th September this year at 12pm EST (5pm BST, 9am PST) which is where new features, devices and services are announced, ranging from the expected to the experimental.

Last year's event announced a supersize Echo Show 15, Glow (a video calling device for kids), and most famously, Astro which is a robotic assistance powered by Alexa. In previous years announcements such as Ring's autonomous in-home security camera drones have made headlines.

It's not known what Amazon plans to announce at this event this time around, but if previous events are anything to go by, here's what we could expect:

New hardware for Ring and Blink home security systems.

More smart home hardware, building on the home thermostat from 2021.

At least one new Echo device.

One other very unique device.

With the Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick receiving steep discounts very recently, it's likely that new generations of these devices will be unveiled at the event, considering last year's event didn't see any updates across the Echo speaker and Fire TV ranges.

Don't expect any new Kindle devices however, as Amazon has only just refreshed the base model Kindle and there have been no signs of a new Paperwhite or Oasis model on the horizon.

Source: The Verge