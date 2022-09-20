Apple lets users uninstall the Apple Wallet app in the latest beta of iOS 16.1

Apple dropped the iOS 16 earlier this month, and a week after the iOS 16.1 beta 1, it is releasing the iOS 16.1 beta 2. There are several changes in the latest OS alongside fixed issues.

The iOS 16.1 beta called the Build 20B5050f comes with the removal of the Apple Wallet, as predicted earlier. It also has features like Clean Energy Charging, Live Activities, Matter Support, and more. Here’s an overview of the changes:

Apple Wallet app can be removed: users can now uninstall Apple’s Wallet app, however, reports suggest this could prevent accessibility to Apple Pay, Apple Card, and other capabilities.

You can read more on the software update here. To try the latest OS, a beta tester profile is required; you can create one by joining Apple’s Beta Program. If you’re already a part of it, go to General > Software Update in the Settings app to shift to iOS 16.1 beta 2.

Via 9to5Mac