AMD 24.7.1 driver adds Anti-Lag 2 support for DOTA 2 and brings bug fixes

It's new driver time for Radeon graphics users, as AMD has just pushed out a new version that touts support for two new games., expanded HYPR-Tune support, Anti-Lag 2 support for DOTA 2, and more.

The AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.7.1 driver comes touting official support for the games Zenless Zone Zero as well as Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. For the latter title specifically, AMD's testing showed up to a 16% increase in performance when compared to using the company's previous driver release.

At the same time, AMD's Radeon Anti-Lag 2 technology now officially supports Valve's hit competitive MOBA DOTA 2. "Take responsive gaming to the next level by introducing an in-game option to optimally pace frames, further reducing input lag on AMD RDNA™ architecture-based discrete and integrated graphics products," says AMD describing the technology, that was also added to Counter Strike 2 recently.

AMD has also shipped a lot of bug fixes with this release:

Improvements to stutter when AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag and AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 3 frame generation is enabled.

Improvements to stutter while playing Fortnite with DirectX® 12 API.

Texture corruption may be observed while playing TEKKEN™ 8 with Ray Tracing or Upscale enabled.

Corruption may be observed while playing Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition with Radeon™ Boost enabled.

Intermittent system crash or corruption may be observed while playing Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy with Ray Tracing enabled.

Virtual Super Resolution or Display Color Enhancements may be set to disabled after driver upgrade.

Unable to change display pixel format with certain Windows display languages.

Intermittent black corruption may be observed on scaled 3d models while using Origin or OriginPro application.

Black corruption may be observed while fast forwarding using PotPlayer.

Following all those fixes, the known issues pile has been reduced to just these:

Lower than expected performance or excess stutter may be observed while player Battlefield 2042 on Radeon™ RX 6000 and 7000 series GPUs. [Resolution targeted for 24.8.1]

Audio and video may intermittently become out of sync while recording using the AV1 codec in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. [Resolution targeted for 24.9.1]

The WHQL-certified AMD Adrenalin Edition 24.7.1 driver can now be downloaded via the Radeon Settings app. Standalone download links hosted by AMD can also be found on its release notes page for the driver.