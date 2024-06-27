AMD FSR 3.1 officially launches; supported by five Sony PlayStation Studios PC games

AMD has been promoting the use of its FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) graphical upscaling technology for PC games for a little while now. Today, the company announced the latest version, FSR 3.1, which is now supported by five current Sony PlayStation Studios PC games, with a sixth supported game in the works.

In addition to improving graphics, FSR also helps with increasing frame rates for supported games. It also works not only with AMD's Radeon GPUs but also with other graphics chips made by competing companies.

In a blog post, AMD offers up the details of what's new and improved in FSR 3.1:

Upscaling image quality improvements: Improved temporal stability, reducing flickering and shimmering. Enhanced ghosting reduction and better detail preservation.

Enhanced frame generation: Decoupled frame generation technology that works seamlessly with other upscaling solutions.

Upgradable FSR API: Simplified upgrades for developers to future versions of FSR.

Developer Support: Added support for Vulkan and Xbox Game Development Kit (GDK).



The first five PC games that support AMD FSR 3.1 are all from Sony's PlayStation Studios:

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

AMD also has a video showing the improvements in FSR 3.1 that were put in place for the PC version of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart compared to how the game supported FSR 2.2. Another Sony PlayStation Studios game, the upcoming PC version of God of War Ragnarök, will also support AMD FSR 3.1.

In addition, the now older FSR 3 version is currently supported a number of recently released PC games such as Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II and Still Wakes the Deep. Upcoming PC games that will include FSR 3 will include Concord, Creatures of Ava, Dungeon Stalkers, Farming Simulator 25, inZOI, Nobody Wants to Die, Preserve, and The First Descendant.