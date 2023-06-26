Android phones may soon have 24GB of RAM

Apple critics have often complained that its products offer too less for what they cost. In the Android ecosystem, the scenario is exactly the opposite: you can get a lot for less than half of the price of an iPhone. Soon enough, this gap might widen even more, with 24GB of RAM becoming the standard for flagship phones.

According to a trusted Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station, Android smartphones with 24GB of RAM are coming. On the Chinese social media Weibo, the leaker has claimed that "Oga" has started working on popularizing that large memory. If you have never heard of them, Oga manufacturers consist of Realme, OnePlus, and Oppo.

The leaker has not given us details on which company of that group is working on 24GB of RAM for its phones. However, the Weibo post claims that 24GB RAM will be offered as the top configuration of the company's flagship line and 16GB will be the standard memory. Undoubtedly, it will create a lot of buzz, but the real question is how useful that will be in the real world.

A few years ago, the arrival of a 200MP camera on Android phones created a lot of buzz, but the sheer number of megapixels has not really changed the game for the industry. It will be interesting to see how companies sell the idea of a RAM as big as 24GB to the users.

While hardware requirement depends on how you want to use your phone, 8GB of RAM is considered sufficient for most people. And those who want future-proofing might wish to settle on 12GB or 16GB. Anything above that might look attractive on paper, but you will unlikely achieve something great that can solve a particular problem.

What do our readers think about a phone with 24GB of RAM? How many of you want to have one? Sound off in the comments section.

Source: Digital Chat Station