Google canceling Pixel Fold pre-orders are supposedly due to 'a bug'

Google's first-ever foldable smartphone, Pixel Fold, has encountered a significant setback as customers who pre-ordered the device are experiencing order cancellations and payment verification problems. Many consumers eagerly anticipating the Pixel Fold's release are now facing delays and frustrations due to these unexpected issues.

Reports from Redditors who pre-ordered the Pixel Fold through the Google Store have emerged, highlighting instances where their orders were canceled or put on hold just before shipment. The primary reason for these cancellations seems to be related to payment verification difficulties, where the bank or credit card associated with the order cannot be verified by Google.

One affected customer shared their disappointment on Reddit, stating that their May 10 order was canceled due to "payment verification problems." They expressed relief that an unauthorized $2,000 charge did not go through but expressed frustration at waiting an additional month for their Pixel Fold.

You canceled my order 2 days before delivery of two pixel folds worth £3500 and waited 2 months on pre order, this is such terrible customer service! I contacted support but it didn't seem like they were able to help much. I had them escalate it to their supervisor but I have seen some people say on Twitter that support told them it was a bug.

Upon investigating the matter, Google's support team has reportedly acknowledged that the issue stems from a bug. For customers whose purchases were put on hold, Google has sent emails notifying them of the issue and providing an option to update their payment method.

However, affected users have expressed concern over not receiving email notifications about the cancellations. Instead, they only discovered the status change by checking their order information.

Also, those pre-orders will need to re-purchase the Pixel Fold, as Google will not honor the initial pre-orders. As a result, customers now face an extended waiting period, with the current estimated delivery date being late August.