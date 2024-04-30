Some Xbox Insiders can test game art background improvements to the Home screen

Microsoft is letting some members of the Xbox Insider Program test out a small but still noticeable new feature for the Home screen experience on Xbox consoles.

The company started rolling out this update this week to Xbox Insider members in the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings. Here's what they can now check out:

Home - Backgrounds & Game Art You can now choose to show game art backgrounds for selected games on Home, with any background! Previously only available with the default background, showing (or hiding) selected game art with your preferred background is up to you now. You can find the new option under Settings > General > Personalization > My background > Show selected game art. Additionally, when setting a color for an abstract dynamic background that supports colorization, you can choose a color other than your current profile or choose to remain in sync with your profile color.

The Verge's Tom Warren posted a quick video clip showing the new game art background feature in action on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Microsoft is testing a new Xbox Home UI dashboard update that lets you enable game art backgrounds with any dynamic or regular background. Much better than having to use a default background to get the game art feature 👍 pic.twitter.com/DhdIGPZgCl — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) April 29, 2024

The new feature will likely become available to other members of the Xbox Insider program before it is released to all Xbox console owners at some point in the future.

Microsoft released its last major Xbox software update for all users earlier in April. It concentrated mostly on Windows gamers, with the Xbox PC app adding Game Hubs that help to track a gamer's progress and achievements in any PC game in their library of titles. Xbox owners got some new improvements, including a way to set up a PIN so other users can't download games on your console without permission.