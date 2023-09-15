Armored Core VI takes second place in US August sales, behind Madden NFL 24

The latest industry report from market analysts Circana (previously NPG Group) shows Madden NFL 24 was the best-selling video game of August 2023 in the United States. Electronic Arts' annual NFL franchise topped the charts for the month.

In second place was FromSoftware's mech-action game Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. Both titles instantly broke into the yearly top 20 best-sellers list as well.

Another notable title, Baldur's Gate 3 from Larian Studios, saw over 800,000 players concurrent players on Steam when it launched for PC early in the month. However, as a digital-only release, it couldn't be reflected in Circana's retail sales tracking.

Madden NFL 24 Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Remnant 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Hogwarts Legacy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom* Diablo 4 MLB The Show 23^ Minecraft Mario Kart 8* *Digital sales not included, ^Xbox and Switch digital sales not included.

Also, the PlayStation 5 was reported as the top-selling console in both dollars and units moved last month. Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S came in second place.

On the mobile side, Monopoly Go topped the charts as the highest-grossing mobile game. It surpasses Royal Match, which previously held the top spot. Pokemon Go moved up and pushed Coin Master out of the top five rankings. Activision-Blizzard previously had two games ranked but is now down to just one, Candy Crush Saga, since Call of Duty: Mobile dropped out of the ranking.

Circana's report shows that overall consumer spending on video games, hardware, and accessories grew 3% year-over-year to $4.2 billion for August. Content and accessories saw spending increases while hardware declined.

While several big holiday titles like Modern Warfare 2 and Hogwarts Legacy remained in the yearly best-sellers, August showcased the strength of annual sports franchises and new releases like Armored Core VI lead the industry in the late summer months.

Source: Circana via Games Industry