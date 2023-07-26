Get ready for Microsoft's Windows Insider Bug Bash starting August 2

It's been several months since Microsoft has held a formal "Bug Bash" for members of the Windows Insider program. However, that's going to change starting next week. The company has announced what sounds like a big Bug Bash event for most members of the Insider program.

In the latest blog post about the Windows 11 Beta release build for Insiders, Microsoft added this tidbit:

August 2023 Bug Bash Coming Soon: Starting on August 2nd, we’ll be having our next bug bash! The bug bash will span the latest features available in preview builds across the Canary, Dev, and Beta Channels. Stay tuned for more details in next week’s flight blog posts.

Since this event is covering every Windows Insider channel except for the Release Preview builds, we can assume that Microsoft is going to go all out to ask its members to find and alert the Windows 11 dev team for any bugs they might find starting a week from today.

In case you are unfamiliar with this concept it's basically a coordinated effort to discover and report on bugs. In past Windows Insider bug bashes, Microsoft has had some "quests" that members of the program could check out in the Feedback Hub. People who offer feedback on these quests typically get some special recognition, which might possibly include a unique badge in the hub.

Microsoft has already announced plans to release Windows 11 23H2 sometime in the near future. It is currently scheduled to be dropped sometime in the fourth quarter of 2023.

It's very possible that this upcoming Bug Bash will give the Windows 11 team a final round of data that it will need to release the next major content update for the OS. Of course, we will post all the info about the next bug bash when it is revealed next week.