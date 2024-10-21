Bandai Namco will publish the first fantasy RPG game from a team of former Witcher devs

In February 2022, a new game development team based in Poland was first revealed. The studio, Rebel Wolves, was made up largely of former members of CD Projekt Red, who had worked on The Witcher game franchise and Cyberpunk 2077. Early in 2024, the team revealed the name of its first game, Dawnwalker.

Today, Bandai Namco Europe announced on X it has picked up the publishing rights for Dawnwalker, with plans to release the game on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms.

We’re thrilled to announce that we signed a publishing deal with @BandaiNamcoEU! 🥳



BNE will become the global publisher of our first Dawnwalker game — a dark fantasy narrative sandbox AAA action RPG, set in medieval Europe.



More news about the game coming later this year! 👀 pic.twitter.com/IIK5gTnq8h — Rebel Wolves 🐺🐺🎮 (@RebelWolvesDevs) October 21, 2024

Rebel Wolves also posted up the announcement on its own X account. It revealed that Dawnwalker will be "a dark fantasy narrative sandbox AAA action RPG, set in medieval Europe." That sounds like the game will have a lot of appeal for fans of The Witcher series.

There's no word on when the game will be released, but Rebel Wolves did state today that we will learn more about Dawnwalker sometime later in 2024.

While Rebel Wolves is working on Dawnwalker, the CD Project RED team is working on new games based on The Witcher. The most recent news about the upcoming fourth game in the series, which currently has the code name Polaris, came in late August. At that time, CEO Michał Nowakowski stated the game was about to enter full production and that 400 team members were working on the title. The game will also be the first of a planned trilogy of titles and that it will use Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5.