Bing Chat has launched for all Chrome desktop users; Bing Chat Enterprise is on Edge Mobile

It's been in testing for a few months, but this weekend, Microsoft finally announced that its Bing Chat chatbot client is now available for all users of Google's popular Chrome browser on the desktop.

Microsoft first started testing Chrome support for Bing Chat in early June, and in late July, it revealed more users were able to access Bing Chat on Google's web browser. In a Bing blog post that was quietly updated late on Friday, Microsoft confirmed that both Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise are now available on Chrome for Windows, Mac, and Linux users.

This will likely help expand the use of Bing Chat to many more people who don't wish to use Microsoft's in-house Edge browser. Microsoft also announced a few weeks ago it was working to add support for Bing Chat to other browsers, along with mobile browsers as well.

The same blog post also announced that Bing Chat Enterprise is now available for people who use the mobile version of Microsoft Edge. Microsoft stated:

If your organization has enabled Bing Chat Enterprise, open Edge Mobile, sign in with your work account, and click on the Bing Chat button to access Bing Chat Enterprise.​

Bing Chat Enterprise is different than the standard version of the chatbot in that the data that's collected will not leak out of the organization that uses it, and that data won't be used to train external large language models.

Microsoft also announced that users of the Swiftkey mobile keyboard app can access Bing chat for up to 30 chat turns a day without having to sign into a Microsoft account. Finally, it has updated the standard Bing search page results with a new look. Microsoft stated:

The new design avoids content duplication and makes more efficient use of space on the search results page, helping you find answers faster.

Last week, members of the Bing team at Microsoft confirmed it was testing a Bing Chat "No Search" feature with a small number of users, allowing them to disable access to Bing search so the chatbot doesn't use it for answers to questions.