Microsoft adds more admin options for Bing Chat Enterprise including smaller user rings

In July, Microsoft first announced Bing Chat Enterprise. This version of the Bing Chat generative AI chatbot has more privacy and security features for being used by businesses. Today, Microsoft announced some new features for Bing Chat Enterprise that were requested by business admin employees.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that while admins always had the power to turn Bing Chat Enterprise on or off for a business's employees, many of those admins requested that they could have more control of that process. Specifically, they wanted to only offer the chatbot to a certain number of users at first in a ring-based setup.

Microsoft stated:

To address this customer request, a Bing Chat Enterprise Service Plan can now choose to roll out Bing Chat Enterprise to a subset of users before deploying across the organization. Once assigned, users signed in with their work or school account (Microsoft Entra ID) can access Bing Chat Enterprise from entry points such as bing.com and the Microsoft Edge sidebar.

Microsoft also posted a reminder to admins that shutting down Bing Chat Enterprise access to their users will automatically revert them to the normal consumer Bing Chat chatbot. It added that in the near future, it will send admin some "adoption materials designed to help your employees understand how to get the most out of Bing Chat Enterprise."

Bing Chat Enterprise is also currently available for Windows Insiders in the Dev and Beta channels who are using the Windows Copilot feature. At the moment, the chatbot is still in a public preview for businesses and organization subscribers of Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard, and Business Premium services. I

Bing Chat Enterprise is scheduled to be officially added to business Microsoft 365 subscriptions sometime in September. It also plans to sell individual access to Bing Chat Enterprise for the price of $5 a month per user.