The recent Windows 11 Canary release lets users access Bing Chat to switch Edge settings

As some people might know, Microsoft frequently sneaks in some features in its Windows 11 Insider build that it doesn't mention in its official blog posts. One of these unannounced features reportedly made its way to the most recent Windows 11 Canary Insider channel release, with the build number 25905.

As posted on Twitter by "@Leopeva64" this week, (Via Onmsft), the Microsoft Edge browser has a microphone icon on the Bing Chat sidebar in Canary build 25905. When clicked, it was used to make changes in Edge's settings by "@Leopeva64" with voice commands.

Changing different Edge settings from the Bing Chat pane is easier and more convenient using voice input

For example, he used it to switch the Edge browser from dark to light mode and also to switch from horizontal to vertical tabs. It does look a lot more convenient than going into Edge's settings menu,

Right now, there's no word on why Microsoft decided not to mention this small but still useful feature in the Canary build. It's more than possible that it is just a small test before it's rolled out to more Canary testers.

Earlier this week, Microsoft released the new Dev channel build 23506 for Windows 11 users in the Insider program. It contained quite a number of announced new features. Some of them include adding Outlook for Windows Preview as an inbox app and it also included the Passwordless experience for people who use the Windows Hello for Business login system.

For some fun, the Dev build also added support for some new emoji that have a 3D-like design. Some apps and browsers will support these new 3D emoji in the future.