Caught on video: Tesla Cybertruck's unbelievably large windshield wiper in action

Tesla's yet-to-be-released pickup truck is again in the news, this time for its massive windshield and the question of how it will be cleaned. A new video shows a drone view of the Cybertruck at the Texas Gigafactory and possibly the first reported instance of its gigantic wiper in action.

As seen in the video that was first picked by Electrek, a Cybertruck is placed on a rotating stand in front of a wind tunnel. A worker can be seen holding a spray bottle in their hand and he appears to be testing the large wiper blade. The video shows the Cybertruck from multiple angles including a short timespan (at around 13:40) where the comically large wiper is moving and cleaning the massive windshield.

The single wiper is long enough to cover most of the windshield including a big part of the passenger side as well. Also, the video shows a couple of tripods placed around the Cybertruck, one above the wind tunnel and one on the side. It's unclear if the tripods are holding cameras as well.

A similar large wiper installed on a Cybertruck prototype was previously shared on Twitter back in December 2021. But Elon Musk clarified that it's not a production wiper. "The wiper is what troubles me most. No easy solution. Deployable wiper that stows in front trunk would be ideal, but complex," Musk said while replying to a different tweet.

The Cybertruck was first announced in November 2019, and since then, its release date has been pushed multiple times. Available in three configurations, it can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and offers a range of up to 500 miles.

Source: Brad Sloan via Mashable