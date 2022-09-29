Cessna 195 Businessliner now available in Microsoft Flight Simulator for $19.99

In addition to launching the eleventh World Update, Microsoft added the Cessna 195 Businessliner to its Flight Simulator. For those who want to pick up the new aircraft, just head to the in-game marketplace with $19.99 in-hand. The Cessna 195 Businessliner is the latest aircraft in the “Local Legends” plane series.

As the name suggests, this plane was originally aimed at the business market. It was developed from the mid-1930s and its maiden flight was in 1945, with an introduction two years later in 1947. Cessna continued producing the aircraft until 1954, and it was picked up in the U.S. Army and Air Force too. According to Microsoft, there are many of these planes still flying today, but now anyone can fly it in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

It’s not just the exterior of the plane that Microsoft has paid attention to, it has also put a lot of effort into replicating the interior. Flight Simulator pilots can choose from eight classic liveries as well as Xbox and Aviator’s Club liveries.

The Cessna 195 Businessliner is powered by a Jacobs R-755B-2 radial piston engine that’s capable of 275 horsepower. You’ll be able to achieve cruise speeds of up to 178 mph and fly for 633 miles. It can climb 1,135 feet per minute up to 18,300 feet above sea level. Check out the gallery below for some pictures of the interior and exterior of this plane.