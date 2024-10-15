New Supercomplete tool brings advanced editing capabilities to Codeium users

The Codeium extension for text editors and IDEs has just gained a big new feature dubbed Supercomplete. Unlike Autocomplete which passively predicts text, Supercomplete passively predicts the intent for better results. Basically, Autocomplete is all about inserting new code while Supercomplete takes other actions into account such as deletions and edits.

With Supercomplete, the mouse position also doesn't matter like it does in Autocomplete. With Supercomplete, users will see a popup beside your code in the editor with suggested insertions, deletions, and edits. To accept these suggestions, you just have to press the tab key - that's the same shortcut as accepting Autocomplete suggestions, but don't worry, Supercomplete or Autocomplete will activate based on what's best for the situation.

Some of the edits highlighted by Codeium that Supercomplete is capable of making include:

Correcting typos and mistakes

Renaming variables

Modifying data schemas

Automatically binding event handlers

This is by far not an exhaustive list regarding Supercomplete's powers and the team at Codeium said it's still being surprised by the suggestions being offered up by Supercomplete.

The new Supercomplete feature is available in Visual Studio Code for all paying self-serve SaaS users (Pro and Teams). Codeium said that Supercomplete does add significant serving costs but it is still looking for a way to give users on the free plan a capped amount of Supercomplete suggestions. Codeium also said that it's looking to bring the feature to SaaS and Hybrid Enterprise users and then self-hosted Enterprise users.

If this news has piqued your interest, you can check out the blog post here and read more about how this new feature was made possible and what technical hurdles had to be overcome to deliver it.

In another recent update, Codeium shared that it had enhanced the AI chat interface so that it's more intuitive to use.