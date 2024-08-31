Comcast Xfinity customers are eligible to get one-year of free Perplexity Pro AI

There is good news for Comcast Xfinity account holders. Perplexity has announced a free one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro AI to Comcast Xfinity customers, allowing them to get unlimited answers quickly.

In an official Threads post, Perplexity said, "We're excited to partner with @Xfinity to connect you to online information faster than ever. Xfinity Rewards members can now claim 1 year of Perplexity Pro, free."

As per the announcement, in order to get one year of Perplexity Pro AI, users need to log into their Comcast Xfinity Rewards account and get their promo code. After that, users need to paste or type in the promo code on Perplexity's website, which will give them access to Perplexitiy Pro AI.

Using Perplexity Pro AI, users will be able to ask tough questions, which is by the way unlimited number of questions, and get answers quickly. Perplexity Pro differs from the company's free option, as it offers the option to let users select which model they would like to get answers from, including GPT-4o, Claude-3, and Sonar Large.

The Pro version also offers the option to upload files including PDFs, CSVs, and images using AI models like GPT-4 Omni and Claude 3. Perplexity Pro also offers $5 per month for using pplx-api, giving you access to the latest source LLMs (Large Language Models) such as Llama 3 and Perplexity's Online LLMs. Additionally, the Pro model gives you access to Pro Discord channels.

Usually, a subscription for Perplexity Pro AI would cost $20, but with this new offer for Comcast Xfinity accounts, customers can get the Pro AI for free. However, you may need to take Perplexity's answers with a grain of salt, not only because it is an Artificial Intelligence tool after all, but Conde Nast has previously accused the company of plagiarism.