NVIDIA GeForce Now will add almost 60 games in October, including Forza Motorsport and more

The NVIDIA GeForce Now cloud gaming service continues to add a lot of games to its growing library of titles. Today, the company announced that in October, it will add almost 60 games to the service, including 29 games just this week alone.

The new games that will be added this week include:

Battle Shapers (New release on Steam, Oct. 3)

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless (New release on Steam, Oct. 3)

Station to Station (New release on Steam, Oct. 3)

The Lamplighter’s League (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 3)

Thief Simulator 2 (New release on Steam, Oct. 4)

Heads Will Roll: Reforged (New release on Steam, Oct. 4)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (New release on Ubisoft, Oct. 5)

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Arcade Paradise (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

The Ascent (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Citizen Sleeper (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Dicey Dungeons (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Godlike Burger (Epic Games Store)

Greedfall (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Hypnospace Outlaw (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Killer Frequency (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Metro 2033 Redux (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Metro: Last Light Redux (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

MudRunner (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew (Epic Games Store)

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Soccer Story (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

SOMA (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Space Hulk: Tactics (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

SpiderHeck (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Surviving Mars (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

The list of games that are scheduled to be added in October includes major titles like Forza Motorsport, Alan Wake 2, Lords of the Fallen, Cities Skylines 2, and more. Here's a preliminary list of what's coming to NVIDIA GeForce Now later in October:

Star Trek: Infinite (New release on Steam, Oct. 12)

Lords of the Fallen (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Oct. 13)

Wizard with a Gun (New release on Steam, Oct. 17)

Alaskan Road Truckers (New release Steam and Epic Games Store, Oct. 18)

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd (New release on Steam, Oct. 18)

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged (New release on Steam, Oct. 19)

Laika Aged Through Blood (New release on Steam, Oct. 19)

Cities: Skylines II (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 24)

Ripout (New release on Steam, Oct 24)

War Hospital (New release on Steam, Oct. 26)

Alan Wake 2 (New release on Epic Games Store, Oct. 26)

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 31)

Jusant (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 31)

Bad North (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Daymare 1994: Sandcastle (Steam)

For The King (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Forza Motorsport (Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Heretic’s Fork (Steam)

Moonbreaker (Steam)

Metro Simulator 2 (Steam)

Narita Boy (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Sifu (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

StalCraft (Steam)

Star Renegades (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Streets of Rogue (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Supraland (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

The Surge (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Tiny Football (Steam)

Vampire Survivors (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

VEILED EXPERTS (Steam)

Yes, Your Grace (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

It's more than likely that NVIDIA will add even more games to GeForce Now before the end of the month. At the same time, it's possible a few games on the list might not be added. In September, two titles that were announced as coming to the service, Halo Infinite and Kingdoms Reborn, did not make it. Hopefully, they will be added in the near future.