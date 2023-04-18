Nvidia 531.68 driver delivers Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Dead Island 2 support

It has been less than a week since Nvidia released its last graphics driver, but already a new release has been pushed forward. The new GeForce Game Ready 531.68 WHQL driver has support for two soon-releasing games in its innards, alongside a handful of bug fixes.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming out with Light Sabers swinging on April 28 while the zombie-slaying Dead Island 2 is out on April 21. While Nvidia has not detailed any specific stability or performance benefits, this is the recommended driver to install for anyone looking to jump into either of the games.

At the same time, those lucky enough to have access to Counter-Strike 2 tests will also want to upgrade to this driver to fix an Nvidia Reflex issue affecting performance. Here are all the bug fixes included in this release:

[Immortals Fenyx Rising] is randomly crashing to desktop after a driver update to 531.41 [4042712]

Shadowplay incorrectly getting engaged within EA Play application [4049414]

[Counter Strike 2] Enabling Reflex may reduce performance [4065567]

Known issues:

Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]

Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]

[Halo Wars 2] In-game foliage is larger than normal and displays constant flickering [3888343]

[GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky [3858016]

Increase in DPC latency observed in Latencymon [3952556]

Applying GeForce Experience Freestyle filters cause games to crash [4008945]

The Nvidia 531.68 Game Ready driver is now available via the GeForce Experience app, while standalone download links can be found below. Here are the release notes (PDF).

Desktop GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH

Notebook GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH