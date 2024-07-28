Double Fine releases a final 90 minute chapter to its huge Psychonauts 2 documentary

In August 2021, Developer Double Fine released its long-awaited third-person action platform gaming sequel Psychonauts 2. During the long development of the game, Double Fine was acquired by Microsoft in 2019 and joined its stable of internal Xbox Game Studios teams.

During the making of the game, Double Fine and the company 2 Player Productions took the time to film the development of Psychonauts 2 from start to finish. The result was a huge multi-part production called PsychOdyssey. This week, nearly three years after the release of Psychonauts 2, Double Fine released a final chapter of that documentary on its YouTube channel.

The 33rd and final chapter, titled We Wrote It Down, is over 90 minutes long all by itself. It serves as an epilogue to the release of the game itself and on Double Fine's transition after Psychonauts 2 to return to developing smaller game projects after the several years it took to get the game completed.

With the release of We Wrote It Down, you can now watch all 33 chapters of the documentary on Double Fine's YouTube channel. Be prepared, as watching all of them at once will take over 20 hours to complete.

In addition to the YouTube version, fans of physical media can now preorder the Blu-ray edition of PsychOdyssey right now from Limited Run Games for $74.99. It includes the entire series remastered for 4K resolution, plus deleted scenes and new interviews with Double Fine, previously unreleased videos of early versions of Psychonauts 2, and more. Only 2,000 copies of the Blu-ray edition will be made, and each will be individually numbered.

And what about Double Fine's future games? Since the release of Psychonauts 2 nearly three years ago, we still don't have any info on what the developer's next project will be for Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios.