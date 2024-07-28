Microsoft is reportedly working with Capcom to get more of its games on Xbox consoles

In June, Capcom announced a new collection of seven classic Marvel-themed games that would be re-released as The Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics collection, including the first two Marvel vs Capcom fighting games. It will be re-released later this year, but only for the PC, Sony PS4, and Nintendo Switch platforms, and not for Xbox consoles. One other fighting game that has just been re-released, SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos, is skipping Xbox as well.

This situation has caused many Xbox fans to cry foul at these decisions. Capcom did not mention why this move was made, but some fans claimed that the game's use of Capcom’s MT Framework engine, which does not work on Microsoft's Xbox One, was the reason for the snub.

Indeed, some of those fans have claimed that other Capcom games that have used the MT Framework, including Great Ace Attorney and the two Monster Hunter Stories titles, skipped the Microsoft Xbox platform for the same reason.

Starting to believe the "MT Framework for Xbox One is dead" theory. It explains all the skips for that platform.



Great Ace Attorney - MT

Monster Hunter Stories - MT

Monster Hunter Stores 2 - MT

Mega Man Battle Network - Unknown

Marvel vs. Capcom Collection - Likely MT https://t.co/16fDuJFI5a — Jawmuncher (@Jawmuncher) June 18, 2024

However, this weekend, there is renewed hope that all those re-released games could finally launch on Xbox consoles. On the Xbox Two podcast (at the 2:09:35 mark), Windows Central's Jez Cordon says, via unnamed sources, that "Microsoft is actively working with Capcom" to try to solve this MT Framework issue so those games can finally be released for Xbox consoles.

The report doesn't take when Microsoft believes a solution can be found to fix this problem, but if they are trying to resolve the issue with Capcom, we could see these missing re-released games on the Xbox platform sometime in the near future.