Google Photos, Home, and safety apps coming to Wear OS suggests leak

In all likelihood, the Google will unveil its Pixel Watch at the upcoming Pixel 7 series event scheduled for October 6. And, we already have a clue about some of the apps that are going to run on Wear OS, Google's Android operating system designed for smartwatches and other wearables. Apps like Google Photos, Google Home, and personal safety applications will presumably launch alongside the Pixel Watch next week.

Official images of the Wear OS versions of Google Photos, Google Home, and personal safety applications grabbed from the Play Store listings suggest that these apps will likely feature in Wear OS.

Here are official screenshots of the Google Photos, Google Home, and Personal Safety apps on Wear OS, taken from their Play Store listings. These apps will presumably launch alongside the Pixel Watch next week. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 1, 2022

On the first look, it appears that Google Photos watch face for the Pixel Watch closely resembles the Android 12 lock screen. Photos have a circular crop, aligning with the design of the watch. Also, there is some space available at the top of the watch face to accommodate date/day and time configurations.

In addition, Google could allow users to cycle through the selected images throughout the day.

Google Home (smart home controls - announced at Google I/O): pic.twitter.com/dmHv4bzjR2 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 1, 2022

The Google Home app for the Wear OS showcases a card list design, with smart home devices listed inside elongated rectangular tabs. These tabs include an icon, background color, device name, and room name. An alert about “Person seen” can also be read in one of the screenshots provided therein.

Personal Safety (emergency SOS - also announced at Google I/O) pic.twitter.com/fZX6ku9MLp — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 1, 2022

Lastly, a “calling” screenshot also suggests that an option would let you switch to a personal safety app to help you call a predefined emergency contact or service.