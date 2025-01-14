Excel-lent news: Excel finally gets proper dark mode with dark cells

Here is some great news for those who work late hours in Excel. Microsoft's spreadsheet processor has finally adopted a proper dark mode that spans across the entire window, turning to the dark side not only the ribbon but all the cells in your sheet. According to the company, this change has been a highly-requested feature on the feedback portal, and it is finally bringing it to users.

In the announcement post, Microsoft said there are several benefits to the new dark mode in Excel. In addition to reduced eye strain in low-light conditions, you can enjoy better energy efficiency on devices with OLED displays, thanks to a pitch-black cell background. Customers can also enjoy improved accessibility and a visually appealing, consistent look of documents.

If you still prefer having white sheets, Microsoft allows you to keep them that way. You can always toggle between modes on the View tab by pressing the "Switch Modes" button on the ribbon:

Enable Dark Mode by using the Switch Modes button on the View tab. Open an existing worksheet or create one. To make sure you are using a supported Office theme, select File > Account > Office Theme and confirm that either Black or Use system setting is selected. NOTE: If you select the Use system settings option, you will also need to make sure that your Windows theme is set to Black. To turn on Dark Mode, select View, then Switch Modes. To turn Dark Mode off, simply select View > Switch Modes again.

As of right now, the updated dark mode is rolling out to Microsoft 365 Insiders in the Beta Channel with version 2502 and build number 18508.2000 or later.

Excel is not the only app with a dark mode that affects every part of the user interface. Some time ago, Word received the same treatment, allowing you to work with documents with dark backgrounds when in dark mode. It automatically switches back to light mode when the theme changes or when you print your document.

You can read more about the latest Excel updates in the announcement post on the Tech Community website.