Facebook introduces a new monetization program for creators

Today, Facebook announced the new Facebook Content Monetization beta, a new monetization program that will allow creators to earn money on the platform. This new program merges existing programs, including In-stream ads, Ads on Reels, and Performance Bonus, into one.

With this single program, creators will be able to earn money from their Reels, long-form videos, photos, and even text posts. There is no change in the way earnings are calculated. Earnings will be based on the engagement, views, and plays the content receives on Facebook.

Facebook has already started sending invitations to one million creators who are already monetizing on Facebook to join the new program. The platform will continue to send more invitations in the coming months. The team mentioned that they will send the program invitations through an official, in-product Facebook or Meta channel, including the Facebook app, Meta Business Suite, and the Professional dashboard. If you are a creator and interested in joining this beta program, you can join the waitlist.

Facebook has also made it easier for content creators to keep track of their earnings in a single location. The new Insights tab in the Professional dashboard and Meta Business Suite will show the amount of money creators are earning across different content formats.

After the beta period for the Facebook Content Monetization program is over, Facebook will discontinue the existing Ads on Reels, In-Stream Ads, and Performance bonus programs.

This streamlined program promises to simplify monetization for creators on Facebook. With its expanded content options and unified approach, Facebook is making it easier for creators to earn money from their content and engage their audience.

It is important to note that Instagram has a different monetization program for creators. It offers several different ways to earn, including support for subscriptions, the ability to receive gifts from fans, the ability to partner with favorite brands and more.

Source: Facebook