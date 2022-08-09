Fall Guys' next crossover event is with Sonic and friends

Epic Games and Mediatonic's battle royale platformer Fall Guys went fully free-to-play in June, which was quickly followed up by a crossover event with Halo. While Master Chief has left the building, another crossover with an iconic franchise is about to begin, with Sonic the Hedgehog zooming over on Thursday.

Starting August 11 and until August 15, Fall Guys will offer a brand-new level and outfits all themed after Sonic, celebrating 30 years of the ring-collecting speedster.

The aptly named Bean Hill Zone level has players racing around collecting rings for various free cosmetic rewards including a nameplate, outfit, Sonic sneakers, and two packs of Kudos for use on the store for even more customizations. Those looking to take their appearance to the next level can also find Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Super Sonic, and Dr. Robotnik costumes as well as a special 'Foot Tap' emote in the store for purchase during the event.

The four-day-long Sonic and friends event inside Fall Guys will be available across PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch for free from August 11. The crossover news comes right alongside an announcement by Sega confirming a December 2024 release for the third entry of its Sonic the Hedgehog movie franchise.