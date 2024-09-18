Fedora 41 beta drops Python 2 and adds new Miracle spin

The beta version of Fedora 41 is now available for all of its different editions, including Fedora Workstation, Fedora Server, Fedora IoT, Fedora Cloud, Fedora CoreOS, Fedora Spins, and Fedora Labs. All you need to do to try out the beta is head to the download page of your desired edition and then look for the Show Beta downloads toggle. Then, version 41 should be available, complete with a checksum file to ensure the veracity of the ISO file.

According to Fedora Magazine, beta releases are code-complete and closely resemble what you can expect in the final release. By grabbing the beta, you can test out the things you care about to ensure they work, and if not, you can report them and have them fixed by the time of the final release. Not only will you benefit Fedora users, but these tweaks will be pushed upstream to improve Linux in general.

There are quite a few notable changes coming in Fedora 41. One big change for developers is that Python 2 is being dropped, meaning software needs to be updated to support Python 3. There is also a new spin available called Fedora Miracle, which uses a tiling window manager built on the Mir compositor library.

Here's a full list of changes provided by Fedora Magazine: