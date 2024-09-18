Intel releases new graphics driver with Frostpunk 2, GoW Ranarok support and more

If you have a computer powered by Intel's recent graphics (integrated or discrete), you can download a new non-WHQL driver with optimizations for Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, Final Fantasy XVI, Frostpunk 2, and God of War Ragnarok.

Release highlights for version 32.0.101.6077 include the following:

Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for: Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Final Fantasy XVI

Frostpunk 2

God of War Ragnarok

Here are the fixed bugs:

Intel® Arc™ A-Series Graphics Products: The Last of Us Part I (DX12) may experience corruption on certain reflective surfaces during gameplay.

Age of Empires IV (DX12) may experience corrupted lines on certain textures during gameplay.

Known bugs in driver 32.0.101.6077 non-WHQL include the following:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Diablo IV (DX12) may intermittently crash while toggling Ray Tracing settings during gameplay.

Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruption in the game menu and during gameplay.

Blender may experience application crash while rendering certain benchmark scenes.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements. Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Enshrouded (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Diablo IV (DX12) may experience an application crash with ray tracing settings enabled.

Horizon Forbidden West (DX12) may experience color corruption during gameplay.

Fortnite (DX12) game may crash while performing Alt + Tab operations

SPECworkstation3.1 may exhibit system instability while running certain workloads.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended

Intel 32.0.101.6077 non-WHQL is available for systems with the following processors and graphics cards running 64-bit Windows 10 and 11:

Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs Intel Arc A-Series (Alchemist)

Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1) Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)

Intel Core 14th Gen (Raptor Lake Refresh)

Intel Core 13th Gen (Raptor Lake)

Intel Core 12th Gen (Alder Lake)

Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

Download the 32.0.101.6077 non-WHQL driver here. Full release notes are available here (PDF).